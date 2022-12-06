Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,607 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.53% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.39%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

