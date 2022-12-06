Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,373 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

