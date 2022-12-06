Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 131 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

SPGI opened at $350.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.34 and its 200-day moving average is $342.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

