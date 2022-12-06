Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

