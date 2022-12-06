Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after acquiring an additional 895,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

