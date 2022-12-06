Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NYSE AXP opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

