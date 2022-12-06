Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $197,818,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

