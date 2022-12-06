Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

