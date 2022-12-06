Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

