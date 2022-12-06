Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

