Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 675 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,003,000 after acquiring an additional 338,942 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.