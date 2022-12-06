ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,878 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $199,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.98. 121,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.