Contrasting CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) & RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.57% -107.59% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -2,326.70% N/A -200.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNS Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

CNS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,081.10%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.04 million ($1.05) -2.42 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 261.98 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNS Pharmaceuticals beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, as well as Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It has strategic partnerships with Lee's Pharmaceutical Group and GtreeBNT Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

