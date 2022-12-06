Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,898,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $92,335,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,477,000.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

