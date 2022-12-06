Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 76,293 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

