Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 115,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a PE ratio of -20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09.

Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

