Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.10 or 0.00059397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $122.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00079905 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010333 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026172 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005200 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.