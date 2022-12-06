Covenant (COVN) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00013321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $152.99 million and approximately $123,393.98 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

