Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.75 ($0.79) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.97 ($38.92). 676,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.47 and a 200-day moving average of €34.30. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($61.05). The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

