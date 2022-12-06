Cowen Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

About Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.