Credit Suisse Group Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $18.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Asana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

