Credit Suisse Group Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

