Cronos Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $154.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

