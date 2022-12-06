Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 402.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $286,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

