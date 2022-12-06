Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.54 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 37.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after acquiring an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avnet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Avnet by 60.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Trading Down 1.6 %

AVT opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.