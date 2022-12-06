Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $21.88 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $21,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 107,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 402,651 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TriNet Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $404,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,125 shares of company stock worth $1,327,361. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.12. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

