Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.