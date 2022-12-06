Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 78,120 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after acquiring an additional 130,170 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CDW by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day moving average of $170.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

