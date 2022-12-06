Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $174.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $176.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.