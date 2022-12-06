Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

