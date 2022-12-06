Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 238,775 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $30.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

