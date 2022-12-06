cVault.finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,445.18 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $56.46 million and $27,445.18 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,646.19 or 0.33174302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

