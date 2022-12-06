Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Danaher stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $265.35. 1,709,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,783. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.12.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 107.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

