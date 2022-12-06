Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 2.32% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $37,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

