DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,785 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $331.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

