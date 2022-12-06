DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OSIS opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $854,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,354,320.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,401. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

