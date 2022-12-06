DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 930 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $472.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

