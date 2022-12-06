DCM Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBH opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

