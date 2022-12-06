DCM Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $345.67 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $368.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

