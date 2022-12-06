DCM Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 8,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

