DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

