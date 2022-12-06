DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,012 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 172.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 140,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 872,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 119.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 816,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 444,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.