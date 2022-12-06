DCM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5 %

About Quanta Services

NYSE:PWR opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.