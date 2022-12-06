Dean Capital Management Buys 7,625 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. QCR accounts for about 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 747.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 44.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QCR by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

