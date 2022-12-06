Dean Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. 5,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

