Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQC. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. 12,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.83 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

