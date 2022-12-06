Deep Field Asset Management LLC Buys 40,229 Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Renren makes up about 4.6% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Renren worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,648,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the first quarter worth $5,509,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the second quarter worth $4,238,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Renren by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renren stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. Renren Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

