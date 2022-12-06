DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.49 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $71.49 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,764,370 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

