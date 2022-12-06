Deer Park Road Corp Has $40.76 Million Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions makes up about 0.3% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 23.56% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $553,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
