Deer Park Road Corp Takes Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Chimera Investment accounts for 0.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

